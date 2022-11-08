Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Dem leads in LD9 (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times November 8, 2022

Political newcomer Eva Burch has pulled ahead of her Trump-endorsed opponent Robert Scantlebury in the Legislative District 9 Senate race. 
