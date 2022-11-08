Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2022 Election News / Earlier fears of short-staffed elections averted, but some fears remain (access required)

Earlier fears of short-staffed elections averted, but some fears remain (access required)

By: Ryan Knappenberger Cronkite News November 8, 2022

Despite earlier fears that voter intimidation and threats against officials would make it hard to find enough workers to run the state’s elections this year, county recorders said they have not had too much difficulty filling those jobs.
Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Supreme Court, Indian, adoption, Indian Child Welfare Act, child welfare, tribes, DCS

Supreme Court asked to rule ‘gold standard’ of tribal adoption laws racist (access required)

The Supreme Court will consider Wednesday whether the Indian Child Welfare Act is the “gold standard” of child welfare policy or an “outrageous and unconstitutional” law that has outlived its time.