O'Halleran down slightly in CD2 (access required)

O'Halleran down slightly in CD2 (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times November 8, 2022

Eli Crane, Republican candidate in the red-heavy Congressional District 2 has taken a razor thin lead over Democratic incumbent Tom O’Halleran.
