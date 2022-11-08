Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2022 Election News / Some ballot tabulators in Maricopa County aren’t working (access required)

Some ballot tabulators in Maricopa County aren’t working (access required)

By: Wayne Schutsky Arizona Capitol Times November 8, 2022

Some ballot tabulators at dozens of polling locations across Maricopa County aren’t working, but elections officials assured the public that it has procedures in place to ensure that every vote is counted. 
No tags for this post.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Sinema, election, campaign trail, Hobbs, Mayes, election, Kelly, Jill Biden, Joe Biden, Trump, U.S. Senate

Sinema noticeably absent from campaign trail in Arizona (access required)

As Election Day approaches, Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has been noticeably absent from the campaign trail in Arizona, and candidates throughout the state are remaining largely mum on why the state’s senior senator isn’t stumping for her party’s nominees in extremely close statewide races. 