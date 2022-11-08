Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2022 Election News / Stanton leads Trump-endorsed Cooper in CD4 (access required)

Stanton leads Trump-endorsed Cooper in CD4 (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times November 8, 2022

Stanton looks poised to keep his congressional seat out of the hands of Trump-endorsed Republican challenger Kelly Cooper.  As of 8:55 pm on election night, Stanton was ahead with 62.9% of the vote. Cooper had 37.1%.  Residents in the new Congressional District 4 district voted for Democrats 53.5% of time and chose Republicans 46.5% of the time in 2020, ...
Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Marsh takes early lead in LD4 Senate race (access required)

Stanton looks poised to keep his congressional seat out of the hands of Trump-endorsed Republican challenger Kelly Cooper.  As of 8:55 pm on election night, ...