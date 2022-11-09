Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2022 Election News / Kern takes lead in LD17 (access required)

Kern takes lead in LD17 (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times November 9, 2022

Former lawmaker Anthony Kern is now leading the Legislative District 27 Senate race, after falling behind to Democrat challenger Brittani Barraza on election night. 
Tags: , ,

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Mesnard, Hans, Senate, LD13, election, early results, ballots

Mesnard pulls ahead of Hans in LD13 Senate race (access required)

From left are political newcomer and Democrat Cindy Hans and Republican incumbent Sen. J.D. Mesnard. As of 11:16 a.m. on Wednesday, Mesnard was leading with 51.1% of the vote. 