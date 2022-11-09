Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times November 9, 2022

In the heavily crowded Legislative District 22 Senate race, a Democrat has taken the lead. As of 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Democrat Eva Diaz had 44.1% of the vote. Republican Steve Robinson had 19.8%, the next closest percentage. 
