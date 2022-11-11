Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Ex-federal official to head Central Arizona Project (access required)

Ex-federal official to head Central Arizona Project (access required)

By: The Associated Press November 11, 2022

Former U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman will be the next general manager of the Arizona entity that distributes much of the state's water from the Colorado River to major metropolitan areas.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Post-election misinformation targets Arizona, Pennsylvania (access required)

The video on Fox News showed a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots before they were given to voters. It's normal procedure on Election Day. 