Final vote tally shows Mayes wins as attorney general, race heading for recount

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services November 21, 2022

Democrat Kris Mayes is expected to be the next attorney general of Arizona. That’s according to the final tally of all votes showing that Mayes, a former Republican member of the Arizona Corporation Commission, outpolled GOP foe Abe Hamadeh by 510 votes out of more than 2.5 million ballots for that race.
