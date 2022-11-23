Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Effectiveness of campaign signs questioned

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times November 23, 2022

Printed political signs are a hallmark of election season. But as more focus shifts to digital strategies and new avenues to connect with voters, some campaign analysts say resources in campaigns are better spent elsewhere, while others still believe in the power of the political sign.  
The Cochise County Board of Supervisors delayed its certification of the 2022 election after two Republican members sought evidence the tabulation machines used were “lawfully certified by an accredited lab.”  