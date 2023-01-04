Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hamadeh's bid for attorney general continues as he seeks new trial

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times January 4, 2023

Abe Hamadeh’s bid for attorney general marches on as he filed a motion for a new trial, citing vote total discrepancies revealed in Pinal County’s recount as grounds to revisit ballots. 
