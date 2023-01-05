Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fontes at inauguration calls for prosecution of those who harass election workers (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services January 5, 2023

Arizona's new secretary of state called for the prosecution of people who harass those involved in running elections. In his inaugural address Thursday, Adrian Fontes spoke of the lessons he learned as a boy in Nogales about honor.
