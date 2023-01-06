Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Education funding, election issues expected to be among most contentious issues in session (access required)

Education funding, election issues expected to be among most contentious issues in session (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services January 6, 2023

The 2023 legislative session is being brought to you by the letter E. As in education funding and election issues. These promise to be among the most contentious issues as lawmakers return to the Capitol on Monday.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Lake, Hobbs, lawsuit, election, challenge, Court of Appeals, voters, ballots, tabulation,governor

Court of Appeals to consider Lake’s bid to overturn election results (access required)

The state Court of Appeals will consider later this month whether to expedite a bid by Kari Lake to overturn the results of the gubernatorial election she lost by more than 17,000 votes.