Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Environmentalists prioritize water in wake of cuts  (access required)

Environmentalists prioritize water in wake of cuts  (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times January 6, 2023

Representatives from several groups announced their environmental priorities for the 2023 legislative session, focusing on water and discouraging desalination in the wake of Colorado River cuts.  
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Pinal County, elections, primary election, November, ballots, election overhaul, voters, Volkmer, tabulation, ballots

Pinal officials deny ‘hiding’ election issues; maintain there wasn’t fraud (access required)

Pinal County officials deny burgeoning claims that they withheld information about ballot discrepancies from the courts and from voters.  