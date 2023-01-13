Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Goldwater Institute files lawsuit against Phoenix over ‘Clean Zone’ blanketing tied to Super Bowl downtown (access required)

Goldwater Institute files lawsuit against Phoenix over ‘Clean Zone’ blanketing tied to Super Bowl downtown (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times January 13, 2023

Attorneys from the Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit against the City of Phoenix alleging First Amendment violations over the implementation of a “Clean Zone” blanketing downtown and banning temporary signage within the city before, during and after the Super Bowl.  
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

absent, truancy, Helios, WestEd, K-8, attendance, schools, Kavanagh

Study shows number of students chronically absent jumped significantly

Helios Education Foundation, in partnership with WestEd, headed research on chronic absences rates and found in 2021, one in five K-8 students in Arizona schools was chronically absent. The learning loss from absences, compounded with learning loss from the pandemic, continues to threaten student mobility and drop-out rates.  