Finchem still seeking donations to pay off his debt in failed bid (access required)

Finchem still seeking donations to pay off his debt in failed bid (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services January 18, 2023

Mark Finchem is still trying to raise money this week to pay off what he said is the debt for his failed bid for secretary of state. In a new fundraising email to supporters on Wednesday, Finchem asked people to "donate $25, $50, $100 or more'' to "stand with election integrity'' and "fight the propaganda.'' But it concludes with a disclosure that any money raised will "help pay off campaign debt.''
