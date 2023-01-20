Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services January 20, 2023

Gov. Katie Hobbs is asking the state Court of Appeals to toss out Kari Lake's latest bid to overturn the 2022 election saying it is based on "mere speculation of election misconduct and conjecture regarding its supposed result.''
