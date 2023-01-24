Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times January 24, 2023

The heavily Democratic Congressional District 3 is seemingly open for takers now that Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-AZ, has announced that he’ll run for Senate.   Several Democrats are considering a run, but it’s a big risk. In such a blue district, whichever Democrat wins the primary is almost guaranteed the seat, and there’s no limit on how many primary candidates can run.  
