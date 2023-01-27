Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Governor targets results-based funding for schools  (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times January 27, 2023

Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs proposed the end of results-based funding in her budget, effectively untying additional per-pupil funding from achievement determined by the school letter grade system.  
