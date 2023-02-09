Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Housing Trust Fund key to Hobbs’ affordability plans (access required)

Housing Trust Fund key to Hobbs’ affordability plans (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times February 9, 2023

Gov. Katie Hobbs’ housing agenda includes incentivizing affordable housing development, allowing more flexibility for local regulation and letting cities tighten up the rules on short-term rentals. The regulatory changes would need to move through the Legislature, but the incentive plan would largely be accomplished by a big-ticket spending item in her budget proposal: a $150 million deposit in the Housing Trust Fund. 
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

desalination, Hobbs, Durazo, drought, Mexico, Arizona, Ducey

Sonora governor criticizes desalination plan (access required)

The governor of Sonora, Mexico, is casting doubt on the proposal to put a desalination plant that would treat seawater in Mexico and pump it back to Arizona. 