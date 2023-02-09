Housing Trust Fund key to Hobbs’ affordability plans
By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times
February 9, 2023
Affordable housing Angie Rodgers Arizona Housing Coalition Arizona Multihousing Association budget department of housing des developers ducey Governor’s Interagency Community Council on Homelessness and Housing hobbs Housing Trust Fund Joan Serviss legislature Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program rent tax breaks tom simplot utility assistance 3:47 pm Thu, February 9, 2023
Arizona Capitol Times
Gov. Katie Hobbs’ housing agenda includes incentivizing affordable housing development, allowing more flexibility for local regulation and letting cities tighten up the rules on short-term rentals. The regulatory changes would need to move through the Legislature, but the incentive plan would largely be accomplished by a big-ticket spending item in her budget proposal: a $150 million deposit in the Housing Trust Fund.
Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site.
Your subscription includes one set of login credentials for your exclusive use. Security features have been integrated on this site: If someone signs in with your credentials while you are logged in, the site will automatically close your ongoing login and you will lose access at that time.
To inquire about group subscriptions for your organization please email Shaun Witt for special pricing.
If you feel your login credentials are being used by a second party, contact customer service at 877-615-9536 for assistance in changing your password.
Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Forgot your password?
Tags: utility assistance
, Affordable housing
, tom simplot
, developers
, ducey
, des
, Joan Serviss
, hobbs
, Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program
, Arizona Multihousing Association
, tax breaks
, Housing Trust Fund
, department of housing
, Arizona Housing Coalition
, Angie Rodgers
, legislature
, Governor’s Interagency Community Council on Homelessness and Housing
, budget
, rent