Want to bring more jobs to Arizona? Invest in EV manufacturing

It’s clear from 2022 that electric vehicles are here to stay. EVs experienced exponential sales growth last year and automakers are committing to electrify more vehicle models than ever before. For Arizona, this means that electric vehicles can bring even more jobs to the state, more economic investment, and establish a true EV manufacturing hub.

For consumers, electric vehicles are more fun to drive – faster, smoother, and quieter.

Arizona has a lot to gain from electric vehicles and battery manufacturing. Just in 2022, industry leaders made significant investments and progress in the state:

And that’s just the beginning. This year offers even more opportunities for Arizona to attract jobs and investment from the EV industry. Automakers have committed to invest almost $210 billion in the electric vehicle industry in the U.S. Support at the state level can continue to grow private-sector confidence and lock in additional investment in EV and battery manufacturing in Arizona.

Thanks to Arizona’s leaders, there is $32.8 billion in EV and battery-related federal funding for Arizona organizations to support industry growth. Taking advantage of this opportunity by leveraging the influx of federal funding to support Arizona’s growing EV industry will continue to secure jobs for the state.

New job opportunities that stem from the electric vehicle industry include those in the EV manufacturing and supply chain (including battery manufacturing and recycling), EV charging infrastructure installation, and the utility sector. These are high-quality and high-paying jobs.

While other states are noticing this opportunity, Arizona is well positioned to experience significant growth and investment if the EV industry is welcomed and supported. Auto manufacturers like Lucid Motors, Nikola Corp. and ElectraMeccanica, and battery manufacturers like Sion Power, Li-Cycle and American Battery Factory are laying the groundwork for a robust EV manufacturing hub in Arizona. The time is now to support the industry and secure additional investment.

More good jobs, more investments, and a stronger economy. Supporting the growing EV industry and establishing a manufacturing hub will only continue to provide benefits to Arizonans across the state.

Joel Levin is the executive director of Plug In America and a leading advocate for electric vehicles.