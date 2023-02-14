Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Senate rejects Hobbs’ DHS nominee  (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times February 14, 2023

The Senate voted Tuesday to reject Gov. Katie Hobbs’ nomination of Dr. Theresa Cullen to serve as the director of the Department of Health Services, though Hobbs tried to withdraw the nomination before the vote. 
