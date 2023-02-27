Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Governor's Office / Retired judge picked to review Arizona’s execution process (access required)

Retired judge picked to review Arizona’s execution process (access required)

By: The Associated Press February 27, 2023

A retired federal magistrate judge was appointed to review the execution process in Arizona as part of an examination ordered by Gov. Katie Hobbs of procurement of lethal injection drugs and other death penalty protocols due to the state's history of mismanaging executions.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

National Weather Service, wind, snow, Flagstaff, Tucson, Phoenix, freeway closures

Storm brings high winds, snow to Arizona and New Mexico (access required)

Winds howled overnight in northern Arizona, knocking out power to thousands of homes and the National Weather Service office in Flagstaff.