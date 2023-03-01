Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Bob Christie, Capitol Media Services March 1, 2023

Every single member of the Arizona Senate voted Tuesday for a measure that will shield their addresses and other personal information from the public as elected officials are increasingly subjected to threats and protests at their homes.
