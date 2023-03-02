Speak out against critics, support Scottsdale schools superintendent

After attending the Feb. 21 SUSD Governing Board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Scott Menzel should take pride in the many accomplishments that were acknowledged and honored in his district.

Dr. Menzel’s tutelage, support, and enthusiasm should be applauded. From brilliant students becoming finalists for a scholarship given to few in the entire state, to the IB (International Baccalaureate) program now being offered at Anasazi School, to the school medical team that saved a parent’s life, and to the many students being awarded medals for their performances, no one could deny the excellence of the participants, teachers, or administrators in the SUSD .

The extraordinary and outstanding accomplishments of those handed awards reflects on the leadership of Dr. Menzel. Not acknowledging his participation and being a major influence is truly a travesty.

It is important the public understands the value of Dr. Menzel’s experience and knowledge to run a school district with such high proficiency and amazing results.

Superintendent Menzel has dedicated his career to educating all children. His number one priority is making certain every student is respected, educated, and treated fairly. He strongly supports diversity, equity, and inclusion. Dr. Menzel has been wrongly vilified because of his stance.

NO way does altering facts or falsifying the truth broaden anyone’s horizon! NOT teaching history as it happened and NOT reading classics or Pulitzer Prize winning books hampers education.

Teaching students critical thinking, reality and proven facts enhances their learning experience. Education is to benefit children and prepare them for a future in an ever changing world. Our imperfect country should not be glamorized or fictionalized to pacify parents who want to ignore the past transgressions of the American people.

Yes, Americans slaughtered American Indians, gave a wink and a nod to anti-Semitism, incarcerated Japanese American citizens in internment camps and turned a blind eye to slavery, which allowed the most heinous acts to be perpetrated against black folks in America.

Why should today’s students not know these facts? Hopefully, learning the truth will prevent many of these unconscionable events from ever occurring again.

It is very difficult to comprehend that in 2023 groups of parents are trying to prevent educators from teaching students certain aspects of U.S. history.

The general public should be so repulsed by these folks that they begin to stand up, speak out, support and take action to keep Superintendent Dr. Scott Menzel in his position of Superintendent of the Scottsdale Unified School District.

Thank you for reading and learning the truth. The leadership in the SUSD should be praised.

Joanie Rose

Scottsdale