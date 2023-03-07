Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Mayes files suit against Cochise County board, recorder over election duties (access required)

Mayes files suit against Cochise County board, recorder over election duties (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times March 7, 2023

Attorney General Kris Mayes filed suit against the Cochise County Board of Supervisors and Recorder David Stevens, seeking to stop the recent agreement to organize the bulk of election duties under Stevens.  
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

NAU, Northern Arizona University, Indigenous students,

NAU plans to expand Indigenous Peoples-focused scholarship, other support  (access required)

Under a new grant from the Mellon Foundation and the NAU Foundation, Northern Arizona University plans to expand the Indigenous Peoples Living and Learning Center (IPLLC) to 100 more students.