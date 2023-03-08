Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / legislature / New 'No Labels' party qualifies to run candidates in 2024  (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times March 8, 2023

A new political party is set to field candidates in Arizona in next year’s elections and its name says something about its view of traditional party politics: the newcomer is called the No Labels Party. 
