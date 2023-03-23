Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Governor's Office / Lake still believes she can meet burden of proving election results tainted (access required)

Lake still believes she can meet burden of proving election results tainted (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 23, 2023

A spokesman for the failed Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake told Capitol Media Services Lake still believes, even with the restrictions the Arizona Supreme Court has imposed, she can meet her burden of proving the counting of election results was tainted and the outcome should be declared void.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Lake, governor, campaign, election, Sinema, Senate

Court gives Lake last chance to prove election compromised (access required)

In an order late Wednesday, the justices tossed out virtually all the claims by the failed Republican candidate that there was misconduct in how the election was conducted, but Chief Justice Robert Brutinel said Lake should have had a chance to argue to the trial court that Maricopa County used improper procedures to verify the signatures on early ballots.