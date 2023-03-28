Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Judge orders Phoenix to clean out ‘the Zone’ homeless site (access required)

Judge orders Phoenix to clean out ‘the Zone’ homeless site (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times March 28, 2023

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge ordered the City of Phoenix to clean out “the Zone” homeless encampment downtown.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

death row, Mayes, Hobbs, Conover, lethal injection, Mitchell, equal treatment, prison, death row, Gunches

Court won’t order execution of Gunches (access required)

What started as Aaron Gunches' wish for his own execution has slowly swirled into a loaded political microcosm, pulling top state officials, multiple Corrections administrations and justice groups into its orbit.