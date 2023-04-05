Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Shah pursuing Schweikert's seat in Congress

Shah pursuing Schweikert’s seat in Congress (access required)

By: Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times April 5, 2023

A Democratic state legislator is running for Congress and aiming to challenge U.S. Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., who represents the district that had one of the state’s tightest races in the 2022 election.
