Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Controversial Arizona bill would allow factories to treat their own water (access required)

Controversial Arizona bill would allow factories to treat their own water (access required)

By: Grace Mack, Cronkite News April 7, 2023

A bill to let Nestlé treat wastewater at its proposed Glendale plant and pump that water into the aquifer, earning water storage credits to draw on in the future, is raising fears that it will pit businesses against other water users.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

wolves, Arizona, Mexican wolves,U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Arizona Game and Fish Department, New Mexico Department of Game and Fish

Annual count shows Mexican wolf population reaches record numbers (access required)

Recovery of wolves in the wild accelerated at an astonishing rate in 2022, with the population growing from 196 to at least 241 wolves, with 105 counted in Arizona and 136 counted in New Mexico.