Arizona Legislature shows public safety is bipartisan

Policymakers around the country are drawing battle lines on the issue of public safety. Last week, however, legislators in Arizona demonstrated that bipartisan leadership on criminal justice can produce strong, outcomes-oriented policies that make everyone safer. Following support in both chambers from all but one representative who was not in attendance, Governor Hobbs signed HB 2055 into law.

Representative Dr. Selina Bliss and Senator Steve Kaiser collaborated on the innovative bill, which rewards people on probation who hold stable employment with time off their supervision terms and gives officers the discretion to permit responsible probationers to report remotely to meetings due to work shifts and other similar scheduling conflicts.

Policies that promote stable employment among people in the criminal justice system are backed by rigorous evidence that shows that having a job is the leading indicator of an individual leaving behind criminal activity. The U.S. Department of Justice found that 80% of people who failed probation were unemployed—a failure rate five times that of employed probationers. The Missouri Department of Corrections found that having a job reduced the chances of an individual returning to prison by two-thirds, and that employment had nearly four times the impact on recidivism as educational programming.

In a report on so-called “earned time credit” policies, the Cicero Institute concluded that the strongest policies reward probationers for employment outcomes. Many existing earned time credit policies—such as Arizona’s—reward probationers for following the basic rules of supervision, but not for milestones that are shown to reduce recidivism.

HB 2055 leaves the existing program in place, but it adds a separate, more lucrative incentive for employed probationers.

Arizona is the third state to create “work for time” credit policies, following Kentucky in 2020 and Florida in 2022. In doing so, Arizona continues to be at the center of a cohort of states that are sharing innovative public safety policies. Utah, for example, followed Arizona’s lead last year and passed a bill resembling another near-unanimous piece of legislation sponsored by Senator Kaiser in 2021. Then-Representative Kaiser’s bill created a pool of funding for probation that is tied to probation offices improving the outcomes of their clients. This year, legislators in states like Texas and Wisconsin are also looking to Arizona as a model for their own similar policies.

As Arizona’s legislators look ahead to future collaboration on common sense public safety policies such as these, they should consider applying similar outcomes-based models to the state’s struggling prison system. With new leadership in the Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry, Arizona has the opportunity to continue to lead the country in forging innovative solutions. A recent report on policies that financially reward public and private prisons for desirable outcomes—such as helping individuals leaving prison secure housing and jobs, and reducing recidivism—offers a promising way forward for Arizona to continue building momentum around policies that make its communities safer. The overwhelming bipartisan support for efforts led by strong leaders like Representative Bliss and Senator Kaiser indicates that such policies might even stay above the fray of politics as usual.

Devon Kurtz is the director of public safety policy at the Cicero Institute.