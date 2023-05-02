Unwinding the pandemic without unwinding coverage

The Covid pandemic has changed many aspects of our lives. During its height, it reminded us of our temporary and fragile place in this world. It opened our nation’s eyes to the long-standing inequities that still rob communities of an equal pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness. It forced our institutions to break free from bureaucratic red tape and act, often without complete information. Some of these changes have created new, more effective norms, which will last long into the future. Others will fade with the pandemic, leaving us with proven examples of what can be achieved when we work together to solve our most pressing challenges.

One of the unsung success stories from the pandemic is the fact that the uninsured rate across the nation and in Arizona is at an all-time low. In large part, this is due to a federal policy that prevented Medicaid from disenrolling members over the past three years. As of April 1 however, that policy has started its unwinding process. The result is that roughly 650,000 Arizonans currently enrolled in the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), Arizona’s Medicaid program, now find themselves needing to do something they haven’t done in three years: verify their eligibility with AHCCCS or find coverage elsewhere.

Without question, this is no small task. From a policy perspective, it’s merely a return to the normal, pre-pandemic process of reverifying eligibility for all 2.5 million Arizonans covered by AHCCCS. In practice, however, it means there are 650,000 AHCCCS members who need to be made aware of this situation, take action, or risk losing their health insurance.

Based on what we know about these individuals, the largest numbers reside in Arizona’s urban centers. But it’s Arizona’s rural, tribal and border communities, as well as our youth under age 18, who will be disproportionately affected. In some of these geographic areas, over half of their residents are at risk of losing coverage.

AHCCCS has one year to implement this eligibility redetermination process. The goal is to ensure that AHCCCS-eligible Arizonans remain covered, and that ineligible Arizonans are directed to other coverage options such as the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. What may seem solely a healthcare challenge has wide-ranging solutions in other sectors. Local businesses, libraries, food banks, housing complexes and transportation systems all touch the lives of Arizonans who may be affected by these changes. That’s why dozens of organizations across the state are working together to encourage Arizonans to respond to AHCCCS’ requests for information, and to build awareness that resources are available for Arizonans whose AHCCCS coverage is ending.

What needs to happen? A vital first step is for AHCCCS and KidsCare members to update their information at www.healthearizonaplus.gov. For those who are unsure of their status or are losing coverage, Cover Arizona has free trained assisters across the state who are ready to help explore other affordable, quality health insurance options.

Unwinding pandemic-era policies doesn’t have to mean losing health insurance. Let’s work together to limit those who needlessly fall through the cracks. Let’s work together to ensure that returning to a new normal brings us all to a better state of wellbeing.

Here are the four most important things to know:

1. On April 1, AHCCCS resumed the regular process to verify eligibility for all members. Most will keep their coverage, but many Arizonans are at risk of losing coverage if they don’t take action.

2. AHCCCS members should keep an eye out for notices from AHCCCS and the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES). This includes mail, email, phone calls and text messages.

3. AHCCCS members should ensure their information is updated on www.healthearizonaplus.gov.

4. If Arizonans have questions about low-cost health insurance options, they can schedule an appointment with an assister through www.coveraz.org or by calling 2-1-1.

Suzanne Pfister is the President and CEO of Vitalyst Health Foundation, a $120 million public foundation focused on Arizona health policy, technical assistance for non-profits and strength-based community engagement and systems change. She and her colleagues are working on a variety of projects, including support for the Cover AZ Coalition, which is focused on helping people obtain affordable health insurance, assistance to communities in Arizona to integrate health into public policies, and promoting healthy community innovations and collaborations.