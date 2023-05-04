Christian Nationalists are controlling my country 

For far too long Christian Nationalists have held the public square captive and pushed their hate-filled narrative. Worse, they blur the lines between the First Amendment division of church and state when it advances their anti-everyone-but-them agenda. The latest is the demonization of state Rep. Stephanie Stahl-Hamilton from Tucson, who is also a Christian minister. In a blatant attempt at a very weak partisan “gotcha” moment, they misrepresent that she was “stealing” Christian Bibles from the members-only lounge at the state Capitol. She did not “steal” them. She “hid” them as a prank. They never left the lounge.

I have known Rep. Stahl-Hamilton for over a decade. She is a colleague and friend. She preached at my church, was the director of our summer camp, and I served as summer camp chaplain under her leadership. I respect, admire, and trust her perspective, even when we disagree. As Presbyterians, we both hold Christian scripture in reverence and as authoritative for our lives. We also value freedom of mind and differing perspectives.

She is a fierce advocate for the diverse beliefs and values of her constituents and has been careful not to use her faith as a weapon against others. People may disagree with her political positions, but many of her constituents and colleagues trust her thoughtfulness and have faith in her integrity.

Before an ethics complaint was filed, House Speaker Ben Toma was asked whether Rep. Stahl-Hamilton’s actions constituted an ethics violation. He responded in part by asking, “Do you think it’s OK to take a Bible, stick it under a couch or stick it under a refrigerator?” For clarity, a Bible was placed inside a refrigerator, not under it.

Evidently, the Bibles were placed in the lounge in the 1990s, about the time the modern Christian Nationalist movement gained power. As one who holds strongly to his Protestant beliefs, I also value of separation of religion and government. A more fundamental question in response to Speaker Toma is: Should Bibles be in a members-only lounge at the state Capitol?

Christian Nationalists have tried to wrap the Bible up in an American flag, or more aptly, wrap the American flag with a Bible. They believe the U.S. was founded as a Christian nation, despite ample evidence that the “founding fathers” were deists, not Christian. Thomas Jefferson famously cut up a Christian Bible, removing anything referencing the divinity of Jesus. Christian nationalists’ perversion of Christianity is xenophobic, homophobic, non-white-phobic, “anyone-but-us”-phobic, and contrary to the Bible they so vehemently claim to defend.

Around the country draconian laws are being introduced to limit freedoms, including the freedom of religion. Christian Nationalists say horrible things about migrants escaping to the U.S., even those legally seeking asylum. Nations to our south are targeted with extreme limits on immigration. It’s not drugs. Border Patrol reports most illicit drugs enter the U.S. through ports of entry, not by means of undocumented immigrants. Immigrants, documented or not, are being targeted and demonized purely for the color of their skin and their socio-economic status. Put plainly: racism.

What does the Savior they claim to follow say about how we should view and treat our neighbors? He says to “love your neighbor.” He did not say, “you don’t have to love them all — you know which ones I’m talking about (wink, wink).” The Hebrew texts state several times that strangers (also translated as “immigrants”) are to be treated with kindness, compassion, and equity. Exodus 22.10 states, “you shall not wrong an immigrant or oppress them.”

Say what you want about whether Rep. Stahl-Hamilton should have done what she did. But let’s also ask the question of why she, a Christian minister, would do such a thing. In her apology she said maybe she should have started with a conversation about separation of church and state, and whether or not Bibles belong in the members’ lounge. But, honestly, which of her fellow legislators would have entertained such a discussion? These Christian Nationalists pushing their sordid brand of Christianity do not exemplify my faith, and I’m thankful to my friend for upholding her oath of office to support the U.S. Constitution, defending it “against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” It is well past time for Christian people to stand up against these fascist religious fanatics, to call them out publicly, and stop voting them into office!

The Rev. Dr. Eric O. Ledermann is a pastor at University Presbyterian Church & UKIRK Presbyterian Campus Ministry at Arizona State University.