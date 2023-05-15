Arizonans at risk of losing Medicaid have options

With the end of the federal public health emergency signaling a return to “normal,” millions of Americans – including an estimated 600,000 Arizonans – are at risk of losing their Medicaid health coverage. While this can be an overwhelming time for Arizonans, many free resources – such as brokers, health insurance carriers, and healthcare.gov – are available. It’s important for Arizonans to check their status and understand the timeline to ensure they have no lapse in health coverage.

Historically, individuals and families who received health coverage through Medicaid were required to verify their eligibility on an annual basis. Eligibility is based on numerous factors, but household income is a primary consideration.

The federal Department of Health and Human Services issued a Public Health Emergency Declaration early in the Covid pandemic which incentivized states to retain Medicaid recipients during a public health emergency. In other words, the eligibility process – also known as redetermination – was suspended.

However, this suspension has now ended, and Arizona’s Medicaid agency (Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System or AHCCCS) began checking eligibility status on April 1. As a result, hundreds of thousands will once again need to confirm eligibility or look for another health coverage plan. The review process is expected to take up to 12 months. Many Arizonans have already begun receiving letters confirming their continued eligibility or indicating they are no longer eligible and will have their coverage terminated.

You can take action to ensure you continue to have health coverage:

• The first step is determining your eligibility. If you believe you should continue to be covered by AHCCCS, you can log in to healthearizonaplus.gov or call 1-855- 432-7587 to update any out-of-date information that may affect your eligibility with AHCCCS.

• Once you’ve updated your information, you don’t need to do anything more until you hear directly from AHCCCS.

• If you receive a termination notice, you have three potential options for health coverage: an employer-paid plan, a self-pay plan, or Medicare (if you qualify).

Financial help is available with Affordable Care Act plans. In fact, nine of ten Arizonans are eligible for financial help to pay for their health care coverage, and many are eligible for a $0 monthly premium health plan. If you are 65 or older, you may be eligible for Medicare even if you lose your Medicaid health insurance.

A variety of resources are available to help Arizonans explore their options and make the best choices for themselves and their families. Navigators at community organizations and health care clinics can provide assistance at no cost, as can brokers, who are licensed and specialize in selling health insurance. Health insurance carriers like Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and our team of community assisters (toll-free at 844-390-8935 during business hours) are also available to help and healthcare.gov provides a wealth of helpful enrollment information.

Rachel Winkler is general manager, individual segment at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona.