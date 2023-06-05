Veto of public porn or book banning?

fbpx

Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times//June 5, 2023

Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill on June 5, 2023 she said aimed to ban books, but the sponsor said it’s meant to ban the “practice” of filming pornography in public schools. Senate Bill 1696 would have done two things: banned exposing minors to “sexually explicit materials,” and banned filming or “facilitating” sexual acts on state property. (Photo by Pexels)

Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill on Monday she said aimed to ban books, but the sponsor said it’s meant to ban the “practice” of filming pornography in public schools. 

Senate Bill 1696 would have done two things: banned exposing minors to “sexually explicit materials,” and banned filming or “facilitating” sexual acts on state property. 

In her veto letter, Hobbs only briefly referred to the element of the bill that would ban pornography on state property, which makes up about half of the short bill and dismissed a comment by sponsor Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, that the second part of the bill is meant to discourage repetition of an incident that took place last year in Mohave County.  

Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks at the Capitol on April 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

“The sponsor has stated that this bill was aimed at preventing a specific action from reoccurring, while in reality it is written in such a vague manner that it serves as little more than a thinly veiled effort to ban books,” she wrote. 

As reported by Today’s News Herald and several other outlets at the time, in October of 2022, two Lake Havasu Unified School District teachers were fired for filming themselves having sex in a public school classroom after hours and posting it online where students found it. 

The teachers, Samantha Peer and her husband Dillon Peer taught eighth grade and fourth grade, respectively. Samantha Peer worked at Thunderbolt Middle School and posted an explicit video of herself with her husband in her classroom on OnlyFans and a few other platforms. 

In a statement, Hoffman said Hobbs’ veto is tantamount to endorsing the filming of pornography in schools.  

“No 12-year-old child should ever have to worry that their middle school desk was the location of a porn shoot, yet because of Hobbs’ actions, this is precisely the case. Hobbs should be ashamed of herself, and every parent in the state of Arizona should be outraged. This is a despicable use of government resources, and there should be legal repercussions in place to discourage these types of practices from ever occurring again,” Hoffman is quoted as saying in a press release issued today by the Senate Majority. The release is titled “Hobbs Allows Pornography to be Filmed in Arizona’s K-12 Public School Classrooms.” 

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne agreed. “Determining age-appropriate materials in schools is not censorship,” he said on Monday. Horne argued that it’s the responsibility of schools to filter materials. As for the pornography, he said, “I can’t understand why anybody would want people to be able to film pornography in schools. … I definitely support the bill.” 

But progressive lobbyist Gaelle Esposito said the bill is too vague. “He’s attempting to create an insanely broad standard that would be impossible to enforce in a content neutral way and is just an attempt to silence speech and ban books and use a threat of felony conviction to terrorize people into pulling content off of shelves. And it’s not just schools,” Esposito said. 

The bill refers to “this state, a state agency or a city, town, county or a political subdivision of this state,” but not to schools specifically. It would also have punished anyone in violation of the proposed law with a class five felony. That conviction carries up to a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for a first offense. 

Since the bill isn’t school-specific, the section concerning exposing minors to “sexually explicit materials” could affect any public library. Democrats argued over the past few years that many commonly used books, including the Bible, could be in violation of this type of legislation due to definitions like the ones used for “sexually explicit materials.” 

Public schools are already banned from referring students to “sexually explicit materials” unless they meet certain criteria, as of last year, thanks to another bill from Hoffman, House Bill 2495. 

Hoffman’s new bill would not have just banned filming sexual acts on state property it also would have banned “facilitating” sexual acts regardless of whether it’s filmed.  

Senate Rules Attorney Chris Kleminich said he doesn’t know if the teachers’ actions in the pornography incident could be prosecuted as a crime such as public indecency under current law and guessed it would depend on the circumstances. Hoffman said in the press release that the existing state law doesn’t classify what happened as an illegal practice. 

