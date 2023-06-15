Universities award more degrees, but fewer to local residents  

Arizona’s public universities awarded degrees at a historical high in the 2021-2022 school year, with an increase in bachelor’s degrees to historically underrepresented populations, according to the latest college completion report from the Arizona Board of Regents. (Photo by Pexels)

Arizona’s public universities awarded degrees at a historical high in the 2021-2022 school year, with an increase in bachelor’s degrees to historically underrepresented populations, according to the latest college completion report from the Arizona Board of Regents.

But the number of degrees awarded to Arizona residents decreased 1.1% from the 2020-21 and the 2021-22 academic years. And although the latest report marks strides in post-secondary attainment in the state, less than half of Arizona high school students go onto college, compared with 62% nationwide.

There has been a long-standing effort to bring attention to the post-secondary education gap in the state. Though the state has made some strides, education advocates note the long road ahead.

Arizona’s university and college presidents found Arizona’s three public universities, community colleges, tribal colleges, and private colleges and universities have awarded more than 80,000 two- and four-year college degrees and thousands of professional certiﬁcates this spring.

But at a press conference this week to launch a post-secondary attainment initiative by Education Forward, an education research group, Maricopa Community Colleges Chancellor Steven Gonzales said, “While those numbers sound impressive, they represent a level of stasis that is very concerning.”

Achieve60AZ, one of the organizations in the coalition that formed Education Forward, launched the Achieve60AZ initiative in 2016.

The project aimed to have the Arizona postsecondary education attainment rate reach 60% by 2030.

Eight years into the project, the state needs to add 500,000 more degrees to hit the goal.

Education Forward launched a new initiative, Everything to Gain, to share what students and the state stand to gain by raising the post-secondary education rate.

According to analysis done by Education Forward, a 20% increase in higher education enrollment would equate to $5 billion in economic growth for the state per class of high school graduates.

The organization also found approximately 25% of eligible high school graduates do not go to community college or a four-year university.

Rich Nickel, president and CEO of Education Forward, noted the communities seeing the most significant barriers to entry to higher education include low-income, first generation and rural students.

Nickel said the problems generally stem from a lack of information and guidance on how to secure financial aid and find the right higher education option for a certain student.

He pointed out Arizona’s particularly high student-to-counselor ratio, which stands at about 716 students to every counselor, according to the American School Counselor Association.

Arizona’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid completion rate is also low, with less than half of Arizona’s high school class of 2021 completing their FAFSA, according to ABOR.

Gonzales said there are also misconceptions about what post-secondary education can be, noting the typical association with a traditional four-year university.

Maricopa County Community Colleges enrolled more than 95,000 students in the fall and more than 80,000 students in the spring during the 2022-23 school year.

“Our ability to move the needle for the state of Arizona rests quite heavily on the Maricopa Community College District,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales noted programs working to address the affordability and scope of colleges, including scholarship opportunities, like Route to Relief, a partnership with the city of Phoenix to provide free tuition, monthly stipends and employment assistance to individuals enrolled in eligible programs.

Maricopa Community Colleges now offers seven bachelor’s degrees and is in the process of expanding to 11 after the passage of a 2021 law allowing Maricopa and Pima community colleges to develop some four-year degree programs.

But Gonzales said despite the work they have done, pushing post-secondary education must stand as a long-term goal across the state.

“There isn’t a silver bullet to this,” Gonzales said. “It’s got to be out in every aspect of what we do, in partnering with anyone that we can that wants to come to the table, to build their workforce and support what we’re doing here.”