Pet group focuses on government, veterinary nonfeasance 

Most of us consider our pets part of the family. In fact, it’s probably one of the few social beliefs broadly shared by most Americans in our too-often-divided country. We don’t usually think of our pets as being political, but neither are they immune to politics. Indeed, many of the problems our pets face are broadly similar to the problems we face and the causes also bear a great resemblance.

After my own experiences with veterinary care and regulation in Arizona, it’s become clear that the failures of our government no longer end with our human family members. Our government is also failing our pets, and I believe Arizona’s libertarian streak could one day make this state uniquely positioned to have a conversation about it.

How bad is it? I filed public records requests and obtained hundreds of veterinary complaints from the state veterinary board spanning several fiscal years. Nearly 80% are dismissed outright, yet the contents often shock one’s sensibilities.

Routine procedures gone horribly wrong, inadequate personnel or equipment, even occasional accusations of abuse. In one case a team of veterinary investigators tried to dismiss a case where an anesthesia machine wasn’t plugged in and a dog died. In another case a prominent veterinarian accused of strangling a dog in midair was permitted to continue to practice subject to enrolling in continuing education. In yet another, a clinic ran out of oxygen for a cat for several hours, but no violations were found. There are dozens more with similar emotional punches and there simply isn’t the space here to list them all.

I also began reviewing the backgrounds of veterinary board members and their own investigative appointees. Like all occupational licensing boards, the Arizona Veterinary Board suffers from regulatory capture by design. A majority of members must be veterinarians, and most public members have strong ties to the veterinary sector. Many of the veterinarians serving on the board are prominent local veterinarians or practice owners, while many investigators have strong connections to the Arizona Veterinary Medical Association’s directorship. Current or former Arizona Humane Society veterinarians and volunteers also constitute a large portion of appointees, making their apparent disregard for our pets even more ominous.

Sometimes levels of regulatory capture and revolving-door antics are taken to an extreme of absurdity. In one example, the current veterinary technician member of the board was recommended by her predecessor according to her own nomination hearing. According to Arizona Corporation Commission filings, she also co-owns an emergency hospital with the spouse of a former board investigator who was later replaced by his own father, a former board member from the early 2000s. In another example, a health executive was appointed as a public member of an investigative committee – according to his statement before the board, he was actually recommended for the job by his friend, a prominent veterinarian serving on the committee he ended up appointed to. And those are just a couple of examples.

The larger issues raised are in many respects all too familiar and not all that confined to pets. What does consent of the governed mean in a society increasingly managed by the administrative state? What is occupational licensing if not a guild system with a government imprimatur? What does the profit motive do to the character of the caring professions? What of those who speak up for the voiceless only to the extent it favors self-interest? Are all your family members endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights?

I believe that it’s time for an honest public conversation rather than continued political apathy and legislative rubber-stamping. I’m using my own resources to launch the Veterinary Victims League (https://www.vetvictims.org) and shine a light onto matters of government and veterinary nonfeasance. Visit us to learn more about the government’s current handling of veterinary complaints, the regulators responsible for it all, and our outreach campaign to survivors of the current system. These problems, at heart, are political problems, and their answers, whatever they may someday be, are also political in character. If we can make the government work for our pets, maybe someday we can make it work for us too.

Frederick John Milens III launched the Veterinary Victims League to improve standards, increase accountability, and raise awareness of current issues in veterinary medicine.