State employee health plan to cover gender affirming care following executive order

The state employees’ health plan will start paying for gender affirming care, Gov. Katie Hobbs said on June 27, 2023. In a pair of executive orders issued that day, Hobbs told state officials to remove an exclusion that barred the state employee healthcare program from covering gender reassignment surgery; at the same time, she banned the use of state money for another kind of treatment: conversion therapy. (Photo by Pexels)

The state employees’ health plan will begin paying for gender affirming care, Gov. Katie Hobbs said on Tuesday.

In a pair of executive orders issued June 27, Hobbs told state officials to remove an exclusion that barred the state employee healthcare program from covering gender reassignment surgery; at the same time, she banned the use of state money for another kind of treatment: conversion therapy.

Hobbs said it’s part of her commitment to treat Arizona’s LGBTQ+ community with “dignity and respect.”

“Transgender and gender-non-conforming state employees are dedicated public servants and deserve equal (health) coverage just like everyone else,” Hobbs said at a news conference.

The exclusion of gender reassignment surgery dates to 2017, according to the executive order. Hobbs said she didn’t know how many state employees had sought gender affirming care in the six years since then, but said Arizona is currently facing a lawsuit from an employee over the policy.

It’s also unclear whether state money or resources were ever used to support conversion therapy. Responding to a question, the governor said she didn’t have any examples of that happening.

Gender reassignment surgery is used by transgender individuals to alter their physical traits according to their identified gender. Conversion therapy is a practice that seeks to change an individual’s sexual orientation with the goal of having them identify as heterosexual. (The American Psychological Association has said conversion therapy lacks scientific basis and can be harmful.)

Hobbs said most private insurers already cover gender-related care so her move serves to “bring us in line” with industry practice.

Ari Kravitz, a nurse practitioner in Phoenix who is transgender, said the recent attention to transgender issues has “painted a target on our backs” in Arizona and around the country. The orders signed Tuesday “right some of those wrongs,” he continued.

The executive orders came weeks after the legislature briefly returned to session earlier this month, only to recess again until July. And they arrived just days after the governor issued an order last Friday that would give Attorney General Kris Mayes – a pro-choice Democrat – authority over any criminal cases relating to abortion in Arizona.

Friday’s order quickly generated criticism from Republican lawmakers who said Hobbs had overstepped her authority as governor. In a letter to Hobbs on Monday, Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, said the move amounted to “blatant disregard for constitutional separation of powers.”

Citing the order, Hoffman and other GOP legislators cancelled a planned session in which they were set to consider Hobbs’ nominee for the Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions.

They added that they want to meet with Hobbs’ team to talk about what they called an abuse of power.

Speaking on Tuesday, Hobbs said it’s “not likely” she’ll meet with the GOP officials like Hoffman or Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, to talk about her abortion order.

She added that she’s “very confident in the legal foundation of the order” and effectively dared any naysayers to take her to court. “If someone feels otherwise there’s a mechanism for them to remedy that.”

The battle over executive appointments has gone on for most of the year now, with Republicans successfully torpedoing several people Hobbs chose to lead state agencies. That’s led to questions about whether the governor could circumvent the process confirmation entirely with procedural moves like installing candidates as assistant directors – a position that doesn’t require legislative consent.

That’s something Reginald Bolding, a Democratic former lawmaker from Laveen, floated on Tuesday.

“Now is the time for the Govs office to change strategy on nominations. Move all Director nominees (Senate confirmed) to Assistant Director roles (not Senate confirmed),” he wrote on Twitter.

But, speaking to journalists in the afternoon, Hobbs seemed to reject that idea.

“We are not looking to circumvent anything. We’re continuing to try to work with the Senate and their constitutional responsibility to confirm nominees,” she said.