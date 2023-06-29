Arizona to create ‘workforce accelerators’ to train residents in rural areas for jobs

In an announcement Thursday, Gov. Katie Hobbs said the first two of these “workforce accelerators” will be in Yuma and Kingman. A total of six are envisioned, though neither the governor’s office nor the Arizona Commerce Authority would provide specifics.

But the governor, in a separate interview with Capitol Media Services, acknowledged there’s another issue for rural areas: how to get companies to locate there in the first place. And that, she said, means dealing with a different set of hurdles — and a different set of solutions.

The more immediate problem, Hobbs said in her speech to the Arizona Workforce Summit, is matching up workers with companies already there.

And there is a gap.

“According to our most recent data, Arizona employers have more than 200,000 job openings in April,” she said.

As to rural areas, the governor said, each of these new sites will be focused on specific needs of existing local employers.

In Yuma, for example, the plan is to work with Arizona Western College to offer training in electrical technology, advanced manufacturing, broadband fiber optics and solar installation. And that, in turn, is being done with companies like Yuma Electric, Sunray Electric, Allo Fiber and the General Motors proving ground.

The 30,000 square-foot facility planned for Kingman, in partnership with Mohave Community College, is a bit different. There, the governor said, the focus is on manufacturing, transportation and mining, the last working with Freeport McMoRan.

But how does the state get new employers to set up — and create new jobs — in rural areas?

“We have to be deliberative about making sure the growing economy is benefiting Arizonans across the state, not just in Maricopa County,” Hobbs told Capitol Media Services after her speech. Still, she said, it’s not a simple matter of telling firms they ought to be in, say, Kingman versus Chandler.

“There’s a lot of factors that go into deciding where a company decides to move or build,” the governor said.

Some of that, she said, is having a trained local workforce, saying that these training centers will help solve some of that.

“It’s kind of like chicken and egg,” the governor said.

“If you have the workforce, you can attract the business,” she continued. “If you build the partnership, you can also do it that way.

But Hobbs said that, alone, won’t do it.

“Broadband is part of it,” she said, citing the announcement earlier this week that the state will get nearly $1 billion of federal funds to use during the next five years to build infrastructure and put technology in place that will expand high-speed internet access beyond the major metropolitan areas.

Hobbs is not alone in that view. Mignonne Hollis, executive director of the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation, called the funding “a game changer.”

“This is especially so in rural areas, where access to reliable high-speed is one of the biggest impediments to economic development, access to telehealth, and quality of life,” she said in a prepared statement about the grant.

That goes to another impediment.

Companies are often loath to locate in some rural areas because of the level of health care that would be available to their executives and employees. And Hobbs acknowledged that there are just two Level 1 Trauma Centers outside of Maricopa County, one in Tucson and one in Flagstaff.

That may never change. But the governor said broadband may help address some of the other gaps in rural healthcare, making specialists who are in urban areas available statewide through telehealth.

And even maintaining a system of transport is important, Hobbs said, “making sure we have the ability to get folks to those Level 1 Trauma Centers.”

Still, there are other issues like housing and water.

“They’re all part of the puzzle,” the governor said. “And if they’re not all there, together, (training) the workforce alone isn’t going to help the problem.”