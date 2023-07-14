Linsey Goodwin

Linsey Goodwin had already played in the big leagues of Arizona politics at the start of her career before she joined the House of Representatives in 2016 as an assistant policy advisor. Linsey, who is the House Senior Policy Advisor for the majority caucus, had been a legislative intern for Gov. Doug Ducey before working for Goldwater Institute as an external affairs assistant. Linsey has a breadth of knowledge and advises the majority on issues relating to banking, commerce, elections, innovation, insurance, regulatory affairs, retirement, and technology. She lists her successful pieces of legislation as pertaining to 5G technology, blockchain/cryptocurrencies, fintech/regulatory sandboxes, “Food Truck Freedom,” and universal licensing recognition. This is her second year in a row winning the award for Best Capitol Staffer.

