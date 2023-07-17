fbpx

Schools using 50-50 Dual Immersion Model to teach ELL not at risk of losing funds

Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times//July 17, 2023

Kris Mayes speaks with attendees at an Attorney General candidate forum hosted by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry at the Arizona Commerce Authority in Phoenix on Sept. 15, 2022. Now attorney general, Mayes said on July 17, 2023 that Schools using the 50-50 Dual Immersion Model to teach English Language Learners are no longer at risk of losing funds, despite threats from the Arizona Department of Education. (Photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr)

Schools using the 50-50 Dual Immersion Model to teach English Language Learners are no longer at risk of losing funds, despite threats from the Arizona Department of Education.

Attorney General Kris Mayes issued an opinion today finding the State Board of Education maintains the “sole authority” over learning models and funding if a school is found to be out of compliance.

Following the opinion, the board announced it would not be taking action against any school using the 50-50 model nor altering the list of allowed models.

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne targeted the 50-50 model in a letter to districts and charters in June and claimed the approach was illegal under Proposition 203, a 2000 ballot measure requiring ELL students be taught in English.

Mayes declined to address whether the model complied with Prop 203, but she said Horne “is limited to monitoring and referring school districts and charter schools to the Board for a finding of noncompliance.”

She further found because the board had previously approved the 50-50 model, the department could not require additional waivers for students.

Mayes wrote, “just as the Superintendent lacks authority to make final determinations regarding whether schools are in compliance, the Superintendent also lacks authority to issue formal legal opinions on school matters.”

But Horne said Mayes left the door open to legal action by refusing to address the model’s legality under Prop. 203 and said the department would “definitely” take legal action and challenge the opinion.

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne (Photo courtesy of Tom Horne via Cronkite News)

“Dual language in the absence of a waiver is a violation of (Prop 203) just by the plain English language,” Horne said. “But the Attorney General wanted to, for ideological reasons, find in favor of the Democratic legislators… this is not an appropriate legal way to proceed.”

Horne sent a letter to all districts and charters on June 19, citing a report from the Arizona Legislative Council deeming dual language learning models illegal under Prop 203.

He wrote schools “should be aware of the legal consequences” and cited loss of funds and potential lawsuits by parents.

ADE’s Office of English Language Acquisition Services then sent a letter to schools saying they had “eliminated” the model and would be requiring parental waivers to use the model going forward.

The department later denied eliminating the model but claimed the requirement of waivers to be an administrative decision well within their purview.

The announcement from ADE was met with backlash from education and dual language organizations that claimed the move was out of Horne’s authority. They pointed to a 2019 law which granted the state board the authority to approve ELL learning models.

In 2020, SBE gave the 50-50 Language Immersion Model the OK.

In late June, Representatives Jennifer Pawlik, D-Chandler, Laura Terech, D-Scottsdale, Nancy Gutierrez, D-Tucson, and Judy Schwiebert, D-Phoenix, then asked Mayes for an opinion on who maintained statutory authority over the learning models.

Organizers voiced their opposition to the move by ADE during the last state board meeting. And last week, Stand for Children Arizona, the organization that helped push through the 2019 legislation, delivered a petition with 2,800 signatures to ADE and SBE voicing their opposition.

Georgina Monsalvo, organizing director for Stand for Children Arizona, said the opinion from Mayes and the statement from the state board were a “really significant victory” but she said, “we know that this is not over.”

“This is the first battle right,” Monsalvo said. “We won the first battle, but again, we’re committed to making sure that we’re holding him accountable.”

Doug Nick, a spokesperson for the department said the Office of English Language Acquisition Services had not reported any districts to the State Board of Education, but they would be continuing to check for waivers for students using the 50-50 model.

Horne again noted the issue of the model’s legality was yet to be decided by the courts. And he noted, outside of withholding funds, parents or other voters can file legal action if they find the model to violate the voter initiative.

“There’s still a pretty strong incentive for school districts not to violate the proposition,” Horne said.

“Neither the legislature nor the state board can violate a particular initiative. And that appears to be a rather elementary point.”

i
