ClassWallet selected to keep operating as financial vendor for ESA program

ClassWallet is going to keep operating as the financial vendor for the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program, the Office of the State Treasurer Arizona announced on Aug. 1, 2023. The contract award comes as a report from the Arizona Department of Homeland Security cleared ClassWallet of any wrongdoing in relation to a recent data leak. (Photo courtesy of ClassWallet via Facebook)

ClassWallet will continue to operate as the financial vendor for the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program, the Office of the State Treasurer Arizona announced today.

The contract award comes as a report from the Arizona Department of Homeland Security cleared ClassWallet of any wrongdoing in relation to a recent data leak. ClassWallet will now enter another three-year contract with the state, with two potential one-year extensions.

“ClassWallet is honored to continue our work with the Office of the State Treasurer and the Department of Education to serve the ESA families of Arizona,” a spokesperson for ClassWallet said in a statement. “ClassWallet and the Arizona Department of Education are aligned in our collective mission to ensure all children have equal access to a quality education. We are excited to support Arizona students for many years to come.”

The treasurer’s office issued a request for proposals for financial management firms to run the ESA program in late March.

Bidders were evaluated by pricing, conformance to scope of work, method of approach and experience of the company.

The RFP required vendors to be able to handle tens of thousands of student accounts, restrict types of purchases, automate the receipting process, deactivate client and vendor accounts, and return any misspent funds to the state.

It also required companies to safeguard any data or personal information in their possession.

In May, deputy state treasurer Mark Swenson opened the proposals and read out the names of the firms vying for the contract to members of the treasurer’s office and ADE.

Four companies responded to the RFP: ClassWallet, Odyssey, Student First Technologies and Merit International Inc.

ClassWallet has operated the financial system underpinning the ESA program in Arizona since 2019 after winning the three-year state contract uncontested.

A spokesperson for ClassWallet said the platform had handled nearly $1 billion in ESA scholarship funding.

The vendor navigated ESA universal expansion, which took the program from around 12,000 students to about 62,000 today.

But ClassWallet’s time running the state’s burgeoning voucher program has not been without some complaints. Parents, vendors and administrators have raised concerns around transparency in account balances, accessibility for families with disabilities and, most recently, data security.

The latest controversy unfolded on Friday, when Gov. Katie Hobbs wrote a letter to Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne requesting the department’s response to a data leak of student and parent information on the site, which prompted an investigation by the Arizona Department of Homeland Security and a referral to the Attorney General’s Office by the treasurer’s office.

ClassWallet was not found to be at fault, according to an executive summary of the investigation released by AZDOHS today.

It concluded the data leak originated with a former ESA administrator.

The summary does not explicitly name the administrator but notes the employee resigned on July 24. Former ESA director Christine Accurso and Linda Rizzo, former director of operations, are the only ADE employees who “separated” from the department on July 24, according to records provided by ADE.

The summary also noted two prior data security incidents in ClassWallet in 2021. In one instance, Amazon’s portal rendered some families’ shipping addresses visible and in another, a ClassWallet search function populated names and email addresses of parent users in the program.

ClassWallet worked to resolve both breaches. But the AZDOHS report sent to the Arizona Department of Education, the Arizona State Treasurer, the Governor’s Office, and the Attorney General’s Office included, “recommendations to enhance security of the ClassWallet Platform, update training, policies, and procedures, and conduct regular auditing and access reviews to ensure an error of this type doesn’t occur in the future.”

Odyssey, another potential vendor, also saw some share of controversy throughout the RFP process too, albeit in another state.

In June, the company secured its contract to run the ESA program in Iowa after a competing vendor challenged their contract award, citing misstatements of work done in Arizona and Idaho.

Odyssey claimed to administer a $5 million Arizona Tax Credit Scholarship Child Opportunity Fund with the Resolute Group and a $10 million Arizona Microgrant with Love Your School.

CEO of Odyssey Joe Connor said Odyssey “reasonably believed” it would run the two programs but claimed both programs were “put on hold” and then officially cancelled by Hobbs in February.

However, that response doesn’t fully explain the inaccuracies in the company’s response to the Iowa RFP.

In February, Hobbs cancelled $210 million in Covid grants doled out by the Doug Ducey administration, including a $1.5 million grant to Love Your School – which falls short of the $10 million program Odyssey claimed it ran starting in August 2022.

And the tax credit scholarship Odyssey claimed it administered with the Resolute Group was not listed as one of the cancelled grants and does not appear on an Arizona Department of Revenue list of certified school tuition organizations.

The record remained incomplete as neither Odyssey nor the vendor bringing the challenge called the Arizona program administrators as witnesses.

Despite the inaccuracies, the judge overseeing the challenge found the inaccurate statements to be “immaterial” to Odyssey’s ability to administer the ESA program in Iowa and affirmed the state’s awarding of the contract, according to a proposed decision.

The judge wrote, “although Odyssey’s inaccurate statements are concerning and Odyssey should have performed more due diligence before submitting its proposal, the record does not support a finding of bad faith.”

Merit First International, a vendor administering educational savings programs in Ohio and Kansas, and Student First Technologies, a vendor operating tax credit scholarships across multiple states and contracting with the Indiana Department of Education, also put in proposals.

The proposals and procurement files remain confidential until Aug. 15, according to the contract award. With the award announced, the treasurer’s office now moves to finalize the contract with ClassWallet.