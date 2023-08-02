Rural counties debate prospect of hand counting election ballots

More rural counties are contemplating the prospect of hand counting ballots in the 2024 election this week, on the urging of two state lawmakers, a handful of board members and constituents with election trust issues. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted against moving forward with a plan to hand count, while the Pinal County board considers developing its own potential plan to hand tally. (Photo by Pexels)

More rural counties toyed with the prospect of hand counting ballots in the 2024 election this week, on the urging of two state lawmakers, a handful of board members and constituents with election trust issues.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted against moving forward with a plan to hand count, while the Pinal County board considers creating its own potential plan to hand tally.

Beyond contending with logistics in hiring personnel, maintaining confidentiality and securing financial resources to conduct a hand tally, counties’ ability to ditch tabulation machines remains a legal gray area.

But clarification could be on the horizon.

A division of the Arizona Court of Appeals is currently considering the claim from the Cochise County Board of Supervisors that they were within their authority to conduct an extended hand count of ballots in the 2022 election. And the Secretary of State’s office is in the process of drafting an updated Elections Procedures Manual, which will likely cover hand counts given the confusion since last election.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors met on Aug. 1 to consider a hand count plan report prepared by their elections director Allen Tempert.

According to the report, seven part-time and four experienced elections department staff members took three days to count 850 ballots with approximately 36 races per ballot, or 30,6000 races.

There were 46 errors during the tally process.

The department estimated that if it was to hand count in the 2024 general election, it would need to hire hundreds of staff, enough to complete a count between 33 to 39 days, including on weekends and holidays.

Tempert said it would be a “very, very, very, very tedious process,” and noted the effort to gather the personnel needed to work eight hours a day, seven days a week for three weeks would be “astronomical.” He also expressed concerns about confidentiality of results required by statute.

The report found the total cost to hand tally three 2024 elections would be $1.1 million to start.

Mohave County’s Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin said the legality of the proposed hand count was “questionable,” and the attorney’s office had “serious concerns,” as there is nothing explicitly written in statute allowing for counties to solely hand count ballots.

Esplin noted the new draft of the Elections Procedures Manual would likely provide more guidance.

“Come January we will have an updated Elections Procedures Manual. And I imagine by that time there may be more clarity on this front as to whether the counties can do hand counts or not,” Esplin said.

But Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, spoke in front of the board and said Senate Concurrent Resolution 1037 “empowers state legislatures to prescribe time, place and manner of conducting federal elections.”

“You have your legal cover,” Borrelli said.

Borrelli continues to speak in front of county boards, citing SCR 1037. He sent all 15 counties a letter in May claiming the resolution holds “no electronic voting systems in the state of Arizona may be used as the primary method for conducting, counting, tabulating or verifying elections.”

But election officials and attorneys noted the resolution had no true legal authority.

Mohave County Supervisors Ron Gould and Hildy Angius voted to pass the hand count measure. But Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter voted against it, citing the county’s “budget crisis,” of about a $18 million deficit.

“Conservative Republicans don’t lump on another million dollars on top of a $18 million deficit,” Lingenfelter said.

He also said the election problems were primarily in Maricopa County, not Mohave.

And he noted Borrelli had a small carveout of Maricopa County in his legislative district.

“There’s your in,” Lingenfelter said. “I just don’t understand why you’re here and not down there when we’ve never really had a problem with our elections.”

Supervisors Jean Bishop and Buster Johnson also voted against the measure.

Despite Mohave County’s rejection, other counties are still looking into hand counts.

In a meeting today, the Pinal County Board of Supervisors considered moving forward with their own hand count plan.

Borrelli, joined by Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, repeated claims of “hacked” tabulation machines and voter registration platforms and encouraged the rural county to consider ditching tabulation machines in the 2024 election.

Rogers told the supervisors this was a “time of crisis.”

“Senator Rogers, we’re just county supervisors what can we do?” Rogers said. “You are the implementers of the election. You are standing at a pivotal point in history.”

The meeting then pivoted to the legality of hand counting ballots.

Rogers told the board to “expect” lawsuits “because that’s the tenor of the times.” But she told the board the legislature “will back you up,” in any legal action.

Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer said, in his opinion, there is nothing in statute prohibiting a hand count. But he pointed to a statute requiring election results be printed from a tabulation machine.

He also referenced the Cochise County case, where an appellate court is looking at the legality of hand counts in general.

A draft opinion released ahead of oral argument concluded Cochise County was within its rights to perform a 100% hand count of early ballots, but not those cast on Election Day.

Volkmer predicted the final opinion “will likely discuss no machine tabulation,” but he advised the board to hesitate on making any final decisions until a decision comes down from the Arizona Court of Appeals.

Pinal County Supervisor Stephen Miller then pivoted to the logistics of a hand count, citing the plan presented by Tempert that found a hand count would face significant logistical and financial hurdles. Borreli said Tempert was “looking for ways to gum it up and make it really complicated.”

Pinal County Supervisor Jeffrey McClure still noted the effort would likely require “massive” manpower.

The board did not take any formal action today but intends to discuss creating a formal plan and taking further steps in an upcoming meeting.

“We need to wait until a few things sort themselves out around the state,” Chair Jeff Serdy said. “But it is definitely something we are going to have to address. It’s just a matter of when we put it on the agenda.”