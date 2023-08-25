Hobbs vetoes record 143 GOP bills

Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a record number of bills this past session, all of them sponsored by Republican lawmakers. (Photo by Pexels)

Editor’s note: This story was part of the Session Wrap coverage, which reviewed and analyzed the 2023 legislative session.

Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a record number of bills this year – all from Republican lawmakers.

Over the course of the session, 1,675 bills were introduced and only 205 were signed. Hobbs vetoed 143 bills.

Of the bills that were signed, only seven were sponsored by Democrats.

All the vetoed bills were sponsored by Republicans, and most were partisan – passing through the Legislature without Democratic support.

Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, had far and away the most vetoed bills this year with 30. Thirteen of those bills made up a partisan budget plan that Republicans sent to Hobbs early in the year and which was promptly vetoed. But even discounting those bills, Kavanagh would have led the pack.

Kavanagh said the high number of vetoes demonstrates Hobbs’ bad policy. Some of the vetoed bills will be introduced again next year with modifications.

“I would never run the same bill after it was vetoed; that doesn’t make any sense, but there are a couple of bills which I think I can make modifications to, like the school pronoun bill and the school shower bathroom bill, that would make it possibly more acceptable,” Kavanagh said.

The lawmaker with the next most vetoes was Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, with 10.

Thirty-five of the vetoed bills had at least one Democrat’s support in the Legislature, but none of them had all the legislative Democrats on board. Only five vetoed bills had the support of 20 or more Democrats.

Sen. Ken Bennett, R-Prescott, was frustrated by Hobbs’ veto of a semi-bipartisan elections bill earlier in the session that he said he’ll bring back with some changes. That bill didn’t have the support of House Democrats, but it did have the support of some Senate Democrats. When Hobbs vetoed the bill, Bennett accused her of going back on her promise to support bipartisan legislation.

Sen. Priya Sundareshan, D-Tucson, said she hopes there are fewer vetoes next year and that lawmakers who put up bills they knew would be vetoed have gotten that out of their system. She also hopes that the Legislature will give more Democrats a chance.

Sundareshan introduced 24 bills, but only one got a committee hearing, and it was never brought to the floor.

Kavanagh said that with a split government, having so many vetoes is a good thing for him.

“It shows that that the Republicans are putting forward the bills that they promised their constituents that they would put forth,” he said. “I also think it’s a good thing because the Democrats who voted against them on the floor will show the voters that they don’t support them. So, on Election Day, the voters can make intelligent decisions as to what they want back in office next time.”

As for introducing bills he knows the governor won’t support, Kavanagh said he still has to try in order to advocate for his constituents.

Creosote lobbyist Gaelle Esposito also doesn’t have a problem with the vetoes.

“I was pretty happy with a lot of those vetoes. … If they’re starting from a premise of, ‘We want to get things done, we want to work to actually accomplish some goals,’ then you’ll see a change, but so long as the Freedom Caucus continues to hold sway, I think you’ll see a lot of vetoes of really, really dumb shit,” Esposito said.

One of the greatest frustrations for lawmakers with vetoed bills was a lack of communication from the Governor’s Office.

“I will say one of the things that was completely abnormal is, I didn’t even know it was under a gun,” Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said. “Because nobody from the (governor’s) office had reached out to me throughout the session at all about it,” he said of one of his vetoed bills, which had bipartisan support in the Legislature.

Shope said he didn’t know who in the Governor’s Office to reach out to and said he only found out about the veto after the fact from Capitol Media Services reporter Howard Fischer asking for a comment.

“Usually, you get a phone call several hours ahead of time from the governor basically from the governor’s chief of staff or deputy chief of staff,” Shope said of the system under former Gov. Doug Ducey. “I’ve never seen so little interaction with legislators and the Ninth Floor as I did this year, in my now 11 sessions,” Shope said.

Toward the end of the session, he said he would go directly to Jennifer Laredo, Hobbs’ director of policy, legislative, and intergovernmental affairs.

“I’m saying this from a position of I don’t run bills to get vetoed. … I’m trying to actually get stuff signed to help people. It would be nice to know if I’m going in the right direction, in order to get something signed. Or if there’s a small tweak that I can make,” Shope said.