Lawmakers had high attendance on fewer days 

Lawmakers logged good attendance records this past legislative session, but only came to work a fraction of the time the Legislature was in session. (Deposit Photos)

Editor’s note: This story was part of the Session Wrap coverage, which reviewed and analyzed the 2023 legislative session.

This session, lawmakers had very good attendance records, but only came to work a fraction of the time the Legislature was technically in session.

The members with the highest attendance only came in on 62 days in the 204-day session.

There were breaks of several weeks where the Legislature didn’t convene or vote on bills, making it far and away the longest session in state history.

Creosote lobbyist Gaelle Esposito said “I don’t think that there is necessarily an issue with them, hitting pause while they negotiate so long as it’s within the normal bounds of what we would consider appropriate for a part-time Legislature to engage in. They took a massive break, they didn’t really need to do that. Trying to keep the session open for things that they didn’t end up doing, like hearing nominees. They didn’t really need to hold open for you know, Prop. 400 extension. None of it was useful or necessary. It just lined some legislators’ pockets on per diem and, you know, made everybody unhappy.”

Sen. Juan Mendez, D-Tempe; Rep. Athena Salman, D-Tempe and Rep. Consuelo Hernandez, D-Tucson, had the lowest attendance this year by just a few days. Salman and Mendez welcomed a new child at the end of the session and took some time off for their family.

They each had three absences this year.

Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, was the only lawmaker with no absences or excused days who was present for 62 days. The Senate had two more days gaveled in than the House did.

House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Peoria; Rep. Teresa Martinez, R-Casa Grande, and Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, all had perfect attendance in the House at 60 days without absences or excused days.

One of the reasons this session was so long is lawmakers took several weeks to negotiate a bipartisan plan to extend Maricopa County’s transportation tax. The was the last bill the Legislature passed this session before it adjourned sine die.

The long session was not very popular with Democrats or House members but was pushed by Senate Republicans.

Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said: “I think it accomplished something for some (of) my colleagues that felt that they had to be there to a certain point. For somebody like me, I was kind of indifferent. However, being a part of the leadership team and … knowing that the president had agreed to go along with that kind of strategy, of course, I was gonna back it up. And I would again, but personally, you know, I don’t know that it made all too much difference.”

The length of next year’s session is up in the air.

With the transportation tax extension issue resolved, lawmakers won’t have the same need to stay in session so long next year.

Toma is termed out at the beginning of 2025, so he won’t run for re-election again, and he doesn’t need to campaign or prepare for the next session, so that could alter the dynamics of staying in session.

Likewise, Gov. Katie Hobbs is also not running next year.

Also, next session will be an election year, and lawmakers are limited in their ability to campaign while the Legislature is still in session, which could incentivize an earlier adjournment.

“I think in an election year, they may feel more of an incentive to try and raise some campaign cash that they wouldn’t otherwise be able to,” Esposito said.

Petersen said next year’s session could be “quick” and “efficient.”