2023 Women Achievers of Arizona announced

The results are in, and we have the winners of the 2023 Women Achievers of Arizona, who were nominated by readers. This year’s event to honor the winners will be held Oct. 24 at the Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Below are the honorees in their respective categories. The Arizona Capitol Times editorial staff had no input on the nominations.

Healthcare

Stacie Pinderhughes, Chief Medical Officer, OptumCare Arizona

Diana Medina, Chief, Clinical Education and Director of Training, Copa Health

Joanne Mizell, Chief Operating Officer, Banner|Aetna

Wendy Redford, Chief Clinical Officer, Wesley Community and Health Centers

April Rhodes, President and CEO, Spectrum Healthcare Group

Legal

Jenna Bailey, Founder and Lead Trial Attorney, Bailey Law Firm PLLC

Emily Dotson, Shareholder, Resnick & Louis PC

Non-profit

Katherine Cecala, President, Junior Achievement of Arizona

Andrea Meronuck, Board President, Coconino Coalition for Children & Youth

Clinical Director, Northland Family Help Center

Suzanne Pfister, President and CEO, Vitalyst Health Foundation

Colleen Clase, Chief Counsel and CEO, Arizona Voice for Crime Victims

Laurie Liles,Chief Public Policy Officer, Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits

Vice President, Arizona Grantmakers Forum

Katie Martin, Administrator, Home Improvements & Community Services, Foundation for Senior Living

Francine Sumner, Founder and CEO, Kid in the Corner

Teniqua Broughton, CEO, VerveSimone Consulting

Executive Director, State of Black Arizona

Private & Public Companies

Lisa Rehurek,Founder and CEO, The RFP Success Company

Rachel Skaff, Managing Director, Americas Channel and Partner Sales, Amazon Web Services

Sharon Harper, President, CEO and Co-Founder, Plaza Companies

Victoria Peacey, President and General Manager, Resolution Copper

Laura Grignano,CAGRD Manager, Central Arizona Project

Delia Patterson, Senior Director, Regulatory Affairs and Compliance, Salt River Project (SRP)

Public Service

Jennifer Stein, Economic Development Director, City of Peoria

Grace O’Sullivan, Vice President of Corporate Engagement & Strategic Partnerships, Arizona State University

Bernadette La Mazza, Associate Vice President, Business Operations, Chandler/Gilbert Community College

Nancy Davidson, General Counsel, League of Arizona Cities and Towns

Yvette Bro, Vice President, Phoenix Law Enforcement Association

Lea Márquez Peterson, Arizona Corporation Commissioner, Arizona Corporation Commission

Unsung Hero

Deanne Torres, Executive Management Assistant, City of Glendale

Lifetime Achievement

Jan Brewer, Former Governor, State of Arizona