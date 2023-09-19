2023 Women Achievers of Arizona announced

By Arizona Capitol Times Staff//September 19, 2023
The results are in, and we have the winners of the 2023 Women Achievers of Arizona, who were nominated by readers. This year’s event to honor the winners will be held Oct. 24 at the Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Below are the honorees in their respective categories. The Arizona Capitol Times editorial staff had no input on the nominations.
Healthcare
Stacie Pinderhughes, Chief Medical Officer, OptumCare Arizona
Diana Medina, Chief, Clinical Education and Director of Training, Copa Health
Joanne Mizell, Chief Operating Officer, Banner|Aetna
Wendy Redford, Chief Clinical Officer, Wesley Community and Health Centers
April Rhodes, President and CEO, Spectrum Healthcare Group
Legal
Jenna Bailey, Founder and Lead Trial Attorney, Bailey Law Firm PLLC
Emily Dotson, Shareholder, Resnick & Louis PC
Non-profit
Katherine Cecala, President, Junior Achievement of Arizona
Andrea Meronuck, Board President, Coconino Coalition for Children & Youth
Clinical Director, Northland Family Help Center
Suzanne Pfister, President and CEO, Vitalyst Health Foundation
Colleen Clase, Chief Counsel and CEO, Arizona Voice for Crime Victims
Laurie Liles,Chief Public Policy Officer, Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits
Vice President, Arizona Grantmakers Forum
Katie Martin, Administrator, Home Improvements & Community Services, Foundation for Senior Living
Francine Sumner, Founder and CEO, Kid in the Corner
Teniqua Broughton, CEO, VerveSimone Consulting
Executive Director, State of Black Arizona
Private & Public Companies
Lisa Rehurek,Founder and CEO, The RFP Success Company
Rachel Skaff, Managing Director, Americas Channel and Partner Sales, Amazon Web Services
Sharon Harper, President, CEO and Co-Founder, Plaza Companies
Victoria Peacey, President and General Manager, Resolution Copper
Laura Grignano,CAGRD Manager, Central Arizona Project
Delia Patterson, Senior Director, Regulatory Affairs and Compliance, Salt River Project (SRP)
Public Service
Jennifer Stein, Economic Development Director, City of Peoria
Grace O’Sullivan, Vice President of Corporate Engagement & Strategic Partnerships, Arizona State University
Bernadette La Mazza, Associate Vice President, Business Operations, Chandler/Gilbert Community College
Nancy Davidson, General Counsel, League of Arizona Cities and Towns
Yvette Bro, Vice President, Phoenix Law Enforcement Association
Lea Márquez Peterson, Arizona Corporation Commissioner, Arizona Corporation Commission
Unsung Hero
Deanne Torres, Executive Management Assistant, City of Glendale
Lifetime Achievement
Jan Brewer, Former Governor, State of Arizona