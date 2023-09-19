fbpx

2023 Women Achievers of Arizona announced

By Arizona Capitol Times Staff//September 19, 2023

The results are in, and we have the winners of the 2023 Women Achievers of Arizona, who were nominated by readers. This year’s event to honor the winners will be held Oct. 24 at the Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Below are the honorees in their respective categories. The Arizona Capitol Times editorial staff had no input on the nominations.

Healthcare

Stacie Pinderhughes, Chief Medical OfficerOptumCare Arizona

Diana Medina, Chief, Clinical Education and Director of TrainingCopa Health

Joanne Mizell, Chief Operating OfficerBanner|Aetna

Wendy Redford, Chief Clinical OfficerWesley Community and Health Centers

April Rhodes, President and CEOSpectrum Healthcare Group

Legal

Jenna Bailey, Founder and Lead Trial AttorneyBailey Law Firm PLLC

Emily Dotson, ShareholderResnick & Louis PC

Non-profit

Katherine Cecala, PresidentJunior Achievement of Arizona

Andrea Meronuck, Board PresidentCoconino Coalition for Children & Youth
Clinical DirectorNorthland Family Help Center

Suzanne Pfister, President and CEOVitalyst Health Foundation

Colleen Clase, Chief Counsel and CEOArizona Voice for Crime Victims

Laurie Liles,Chief Public Policy OfficerAlliance of Arizona Nonprofits
Vice PresidentArizona Grantmakers Forum

Katie Martin, Administrator, Home Improvements & Community ServicesFoundation for Senior Living

Francine Sumner, Founder and CEO, Kid in the Corner

Teniqua Broughton, CEOVerveSimone Consulting
Executive DirectorState of Black Arizona

Private & Public Companies

Lisa Rehurek,Founder and CEOThe RFP Success Company

Rachel Skaff, Managing Director, Americas Channel and Partner SalesAmazon Web Services

Sharon Harper, President, CEO and Co-FounderPlaza Companies

Victoria Peacey, President and General ManagerResolution Copper

Laura Grignano,CAGRD ManagerCentral Arizona Project

Delia Patterson, Senior Director, Regulatory Affairs and ComplianceSalt River Project (SRP)

Public Service

Jennifer Stein, Economic Development DirectorCity of Peoria

Grace O’Sullivan, Vice President of Corporate Engagement & Strategic PartnershipsArizona State University

Bernadette La Mazza, Associate Vice President, Business OperationsChandler/Gilbert Community College

Nancy Davidson, General CounselLeague of Arizona Cities and Towns

Yvette Bro, Vice PresidentPhoenix Law Enforcement Association

Lea Márquez Peterson, Arizona Corporation CommissionerArizona Corporation Commission

Unsung Hero

Deanne Torres, Executive Management AssistantCity of Glendale

Lifetime Achievement

Jan Brewer, Former GovernorState of Arizona

 

 

