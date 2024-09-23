In elections here in Arizona and across the country, seniors have consistently been a strong voter demographic with power to sway the polls. And they’ll likely be a decisive force again in this year’s election. As political candidates prepare for the home stretch of their races up and down the ballot, they need to ensure they’re addressing the issues that motivate older populations to vote.

For years, Arizona’s seniors have been a reliable voter bloc who consistently turn out to the polls in large numbers. In the 2020 presidential and 2022 midterm elections, nearly 80% of citizens above the age of 65 in Arizona voted. Their staunch commitment to voting ranks Arizona fourth in the nation for senior voter participation.

With pivotal races in Arizona showing close polling, seniors will have significant influence over final election results. Seniors are looking for leaders who will enhance community safety, help them remain at home as they age, and address rising prescription drug costs. Especially as seniors get older, having affordable access to reliable health care is more crucial than ever.

Many seniors here in Arizona and throughout the country are grappling to afford essential medications and other care services. That’s where programs like Medicare Advantage come into play, which I’ve seen first-hand throughout my career as a nurse practitioner. With wrap-around care and capped out-of-pocket expenses annually, Medicare Advantage provides high-quality health care access and peace of mind to millions of Americans, and it deserves to be protected. However, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) agency continues to make cuts to Medicare Advantage, threatening disruption to seniors’ health coverage. Seniors are rightfully expecting that the program that protects them remains protected.

Changes to the Medicare Advantage program impact the more than 33 million Americans enrolled and could disproportionately harm our most vulnerable populations—particularly those in rural areas or those with chronic conditions who depend on the comprehensive, coordinated care that this program delivers. Seniors are increasingly worried that continuous cuts could lead to fewer options, higher out-of-pocket costs, and reduced access to their preferred providers. These worries trickle down to younger generations who worry about their parents and grandparents’ health and financial security, particularly with inflation impacting those on fixed incomes.

With their health care at stake, seniors and their loved ones are paying close attention to the candidates who will work to protect care. And seniors don’t just have a history of turning out to the polls in Arizona. In 2018 and 2022, voters over 65 across the country turned out at higher rates than any other age group, and they are likely to be a deciding factor again in 2024. Seniors account for a top voter demographic, and their voices need to be top-of-mind for Arizona’s—and the nation’s—political candidates as we approach the upcoming election.

Dr. Heather Ross is a nurse practitioner and ASU professor. She was previously a political director for the Arizona Nurses Association.