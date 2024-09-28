Six candidates are running to represent county on CAP board

Water flows through a Central Arizona Project canal on June 27, 2020, in Laveen. Central Arizona has been booming — more people, more houses, more need for water. This year, six candidates are running for five seats on the Central Arizona Water Conservation District Board, which oversees the CAP. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Among the many races and ballot measures Maricopa County voters will decide on in November is an election for the county’s water regulation body – the Central Arizona Water Conservation District.

Six candidates are running for five seats on the 15-person board that oversees policy, rates and taxes for the Central Arizona Project, the canal that brings water from the Colorado River to Arizona communities. Four incumbents are seeking to retain their seats and two newcomers are hoping to oust two of them to join the board.

Ten members of the board are elected from Maricopa County, four from Pima and one from Pinal. All seats up for grabs in November represent Maricopa.

The board is nonpartisan, but candidates often align with party ideals during the election. Members serve six-year terms and meet publicly at least once a month.

The board will be instrumental in ongoing negotiations between Arizona and other states that rely on Colorado River water to be fairly distributed and to prevent water shortages. The agreement between the Colorado River basin states is set to expire in 2026, and those elected to the board will play a major part in the new agreement.

Alex Arboleda, a current CAWCD board member whose term is up in 2028, said every Arizonan should pay attention to the board and water issues in the state.

“It’s really important for the future of Arizona that everyone has an understanding of our Colorado River supplies, and that we do everything we can to manage water efficiently and conserve water and plan for the future and ensure that we have a reliable Colorado River,” Arboleda said.

She acknowledged that voters are not always aware of the CAWCD board or what it does, but said it is a crucial body to pay attention to if you’re concerned about water in Arizona.

“It’s very important right now, because we’re facing essentially the longest drought in history on the Colorado River system and so we have a lot of challenges,” Arboleda said.

Here are the six candidates running for CAWCD.

April Pinger-Tornquist

Pinger-Tornquist was elected to the CAWCD board in 2018. She has a background in engineering and owns an engineering consulting firm.

In her first run for CAWCD, Pinger-Tornquist ran with two other Republican candidates and was supported by local Republican groups.

Heather Macre

Macre was elected to the CAWCD board in 2012 and re-elected in 2018. She is an attorney at Phoenix-based law firm Fennemore, where she specializes in business litigation.

During her first and second terms on the board, Macre was part of negotiations for the state’s Drought Contingency Plan, which determines how Arizona conserves water that can be used in the event of a drought.

Terry Goddard

Goddard was elected to the board in 2012, was re-elected in 2018 and is currently serving as the board’s president. He also served one term as the board’s vice president.

Goddard briefly served on the CAWCD board from 2001 to 2002. He works as an attorney at his own firm and previously served as Arizona’s attorney general from 2003 to 2011. Goddard also served as mayor of Phoenix from 1984 to 1990.

Lisa Atkins

Atkins has served on the board since 2003 after being appointed to fill a vacancy. She has served three terms as the board’s president and one term as board secretary.

Atkins has a long history of public service, working for various state government agencies, elected officials and advocacy groups. Most recently, Atkins served as the commissioner of the State Land Department under Gov. Doug Ducey.

Rudy Fischer

Fischer is a former human resources and administrative executive who served on a city council in California before moving to Scottsdale. In California, he also served on a local water board.

Fischer is running on an unofficial slate with incumbents Atkins and Pinger. According to their campaign website, their priorities are lowering taxes, protecting farms and ensuring responsible growth in the area.

Brian Biesemeyer

Biesemeyer recently announced his retirement as executive director of the Scottsdale Water Department after 12 years. He is an environmental engineer and an Army veteran.

According to his campaign website, his priorities are fighting for Arizona’s Colorado River allocation, keeping water rates and taxes low, and canal efficiency.