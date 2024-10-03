Speculation on lieutenant governor candidates has begun

Arizona will elect its first lieutenant governor in 2026, and whoever takes the job will have the opportunity to chart a new course and set a precedent.

Proposition 131, passed by voters in 2022, requires candidates for governor in 2026 to choose a running mate who could become their lieutenant governor in 2027. And though that feels far off to some, members of Arizona’s political community are already weighing their options.

The lieutenant governor would not only be the governor’s deputy, but could also serve as the governor’s chief of staff, the director of the Department of Administration or in any other position for which the governor has the power to make appointments. It’s unclear how exactly Arizona’s next governor will utilize the new position, but Kellie Rittershausen, executive director of the National Lieutenant Governors Association, said there are several other states that can serve as examples.

“The most successful relationship between a governor and lieutenant governor is one where there’s mutual respect, frequent communication and utilizing your number two to the best and highest of their abilities,” Rittershausen said.

Rittershausen said she thinks lieutenant governor is the “most diverse” office in state government because of how much the election process and duties vary between states.

“A lot of times you see the role of lieutenant governor grow over the years, based upon precedent that gets set by former governors and lieutenant governors,” Rittershausen said.

That means candidates for governor will have to think not only about what they want to do in their role, but what they would want from their potential second-in-command. Arizona’s political consultants say it’s a bit too early to be thinking about the new gig, but some politicians already have their eye on the spot.

Anna Tovar, a current member of the Arizona Corporation Commission and longtime Democratic lawmaker, told the Arizona Capitol Times last week that she is interested in joining Gov. Katie Hobbs on her ticket in 2026. Karrin Taylor Robson, a likely Republican candidate for governor, has had names like Kari Lake and Jack McCain attached to hers as potential running mates.

Hobbs’ campaign did not directly respond to questions about whether it is thinking about running mates, and Robson has denied rumors that she’s considering either Lake or McCain. Chuck Coughlin, a Republican consultant, is among those who thinks it’s too early to speculate on what an executive ticket would look like, but said it is “something to contemplate.”

Coughlin said the newness of the position makes for some interesting conversations about what a gubernatorial campaign in Arizona will look like with running mates added.

“That’s going to be part of the campaign messaging, what is that job going to do, and what role do they play in partnership with the governor, and how does that partnership look?” Coughlin said. “And all of those questions are just really interesting to ponder.”

Another question on Coughlin’s mind is how Proposition 140, a ballot measure he and a bipartisan group are backing, could impact an executive ticket if it is approved by voters this year. Prop. 140 would create open primaries where all candidates, regardless of political party, would appear on the same ballot. Coughlin said he wonders if an open primary like that might persuade gubernatorial candidates to choose a running mate from the opposite party.

However, asking these questions before this year’s election contests are decided is jumping the gun, Coughlin said. The makeup of the state Legislature, the fate of the abortion ballot measure and even the presidential race could have impacts on 2026 campaigns in the state.

“It’s all fun cocktail parlor conversation, but it can’t manifest itself in any reality until probably after the next legislative session,” Coughlin said.

Additionally, potential running mates cannot be identified until all candidates for governor from both parties have declared themselves. So far, the only sure candidate is Hobbs, who has committed to running for re-election. Robson is largely believed to be running on the Republican side, but has not yet officially announced her candidacy.

And whoever emerges as each party’s chosen candidate won’t have to officially declare their running mate until 60 days before the general election, which falls shortly after the state’s primary election. So it’s likely that Arizonans won’t see the two executive tickets they will decide on until August 2026.